Juvenile arrested for contract killing of man on Costa del Sol

For some time now, organised crime groups has been using minors to settle scores across Europe. There have been several attempts in Spain, but all of them had reportedly been prevented by state security forces until the first successfully executed contract killing by a minor, which took place on 7 December 2024.

According to SUR sources, National Police officers are investigating a 17-year-old youth from Northern Europe on suspicion of involvement in the murder committed close to Fuengirola's seaside promenade.

The investigation is being led by the force's Malaga provincial headquarters, in collaboration with the Dutch authorities. It began at the end of 2024, following the murder of a Dutch man shot with an assault rifle in the middle of the street.

The incident happened on Calle Asturias a few minutes before 2am on 7 December 2024. The police found the victim's body with numerous gunshot wounds, one of them to the head. The medical services could only certify his death.

Investigators found numerous bullet casings at the crime scene and seized a long firearm found hidden under a vehicle parked in the area. Everything indicated that it belonged to the perpetrators.

Since then, the National Police have focused on identifying the perpetrators under the hypothesis that there were two of them. Following their identification, an international arrest warrant was issued, which resulted in the arrest of the teenager in Northern Europe.

According to the investigation, the 17-year-old youth had been contracted to carry out the murder in exchange for money. He reportedly left Spain the day after committing the crime.