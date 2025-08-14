Loose jet ski shoots towards bathers and causes panic in Mijas

The jet ski, stranded on the sand after shooting out of the water.

Irene Quirante Thursday, 14 August 2025

A man has been sanctioned by the Guardia Civil after losing control of a jet ski, which shot through bathers in the sea and ended up stranded on the sand in Mijas. Miraculously, the incident, which took place on Tuesday, 12 August, didn't cause injuries, although video footage shows how the jet ski, which was very close to the shore, flew between a number of people both in and out of the water.

The incident happened in the afternoon at La Luna beach. It generated panic and indignation among the public. Although the driver tried to flee in the direction of the Cabopino port, the rapid collaboration of the lifeguards and the Local Police identified and located him.

According to sources, the man was reported to the Guardia Civil, who sanctioned him for the recklessness and negligence that had put the safety of bathers at risk.

This is not the first jet ski incident in the province of Malaga. The last of these occurred on 29 June, when a woman on a jet ski was killed after colliding with a motorboat in Manilva. The Guardia Civil arrested the driver for reckless homicide and alcohol in his blood.

Four people died in jet ski incidents in Malaga province between July 2023 and September 2024. A young man died after the jet ski he was driving collided with a leisure boat in Marbella on 24 August 2024.

Just a few weeks earlier, a minor of foreign origin died when the jet ski he was on with his father fell on top of him. The boy's family had only been on the Costa del Sol for a couple of days, enjoying their holidays, when they decided to spend the day at the beach, where some friends lent them their jet ski.

The incident occurred close to the shore, where the topography of the seabed generates waves. The jet ski turned on its side and the waves threw the occupants into the water.

On 16 July 2023, 32-year-old Marina died from the serious injuries she suffered after reportedly falling from the jet ski while trying to grab her cap from the water. A few days later, on 9 August, a 32-year-old man of French nationality lost his life in another accident with a similar watercraft in Fuengirola.