Jennifer Lopez's concert: sudden change of venue from Malaga to Fuengirola

Paco Griñán Málaga Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 11:09 Compartir

Jennifer Lopez's concert in Malaga on 11 July has undergone a sudden change of venue: instead of performing at the Estadio de Atletismo, the Latina singer will return to Fuengirola's Marenostrum stage, where her last concert in the province of Malaga was (2019).

The announcement came on Monday morning. The Last Tour promoter cited "logistical reasons" behind the decision, which comes just over two weeks before the event. The already purchased tickets will still be valid.

As for those who wish to receive a refund, they have three days to fill in this form and request it (the form will also be sent via email). Simply completing the form will not be sufficient; once the form has been submitted, a confirmation email for the reimbursement will be sent. This email must also be accepted in order for the reimbursement to be processed.

The promoter of J-Lo's 'Up All Night. Live in 2025' tour apologised for the "inconvenience" and asked for "understanding". Although the tickets will remain valid (those who have purchased them will receive the new ones via email or the post), the change of venue also implies a price change due to the different configuration of the two stages and the difference in seating capacity. The organisers have promised that those affected "will be relocated to an area of equal or higher category".

Marenostrum's prices will try to replicate the Estadio de Atletismo's ones as much as possible. The area closest to the stage offers three types of seats: Front Stage, at 222 euros per person (including management fees); Golden (including a gift) at 277.30 euros; and Golden Early, which allows you to enter before the rest, at 416.25 euros. Then, an intermediate zone has been created called General Pista (144.30 euros), while the last section before the grandstand stands at 99.90 euros. The seating area is completely sold out. In addition, there is an exclusive pass for an in-person 'Meet and Greet' with Jennifer Lopez herself, which is available for 1,700 euros (plus expenses).

Although a change of venue is usually made to achieve a larger capacity, the opposite happens here, as the Ciudad de Málaga stadium allows a maximum of 27,500 spectators, while Marenostrum has the capacity to host 18,500. This is still much more than the maximum capacity of 12,000, which was set for J-Lo's previous concert in Fuengirola. In any case, the move implies a significant drop in revenue as fewer tickets will be on sale.