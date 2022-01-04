Investigation launched to find cause of dead fish in Fuengirola river Hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in the stretch of river between the Sohail Castle and the Myramar shopping centre

The problem occured on the stretch of river between the castle and the Myramar shopping centre. / D. Anderson

Fuengirola town hall has requested that the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga investigate the cause of the death of hundreds of fish in the Fuengirola river.

The mystery came to light earlier this week when hundreds of dead fish - believed to be mullet - could be seen floating in the stretch of river between the Sohail Castle and the Myramar shopping centre.

The council has endeavoured to locate the origin of the problem, but its investigation found no evidence of toxic waste from the town’s sewage system, suggesting that the problem could have arisen in a different municipality through which the river flows.

David Anderson, a long-time visitor to the town, told SUR in English that he was “shocked” at what he saw.

“Standing on the castle bridge, I could see hundreds of dead fish as far as the Myramar. It was such a horrible sight. I think the cause was probably sewage after the Christmas rains. I visited the spot just before and there were shoals of massive fish everywhere," he explained.

The town hall has expressed its concern and is hoping that the problem, and its “possible culprits”, will be revealed by the official investigation.