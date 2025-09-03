Man investigated by police in Mijas after being caught red-handed selling canisters of 'laughing gas'

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 15:38 Share

The Mijas Local Police are investigating an individual who was detected selling nitrous oxide canisters, also known as 'laughing gas', on 24 August. He was also caught with several small packages of various narcotic substances.

According to the police, plainclothes officers observed the individual in the coastal area of El Faro as he was putting a large quantity of laughing gas cylinders into another man's car.

Once the vehicle was identified and searched, the police found ten bottles of nitrous oxide, money, a package containing ecstasy (MDMA), two bags of marijuana and four bags of cocaine. All items were seized.

The Local Police opened criminal proceedings against the seller and he is being investigated for an offence against public health.

The police warn that the consumption of the so-called laughing gas can cause irritation of the eyes and nose, asphyxiation, hallucinations and, in the worst case, death.