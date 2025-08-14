Infoca helicopters fight forest fire in Mijas

The Infoca forest fire fighting brigade has confirmed that it is working to put out a forest fire that broke out early this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Mijas. The flames are for the moment far from built-up areas, but the column of smoke can be seen from different points of the Costa del Sol.

The fire broke out near the Indalo equestrian centre, so some animals had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure. Infoca has deployed three firefighting aircraft, a heavy-lift helicopter, a medium helicopter and a light helicopter. On the ground, a fire engine and two groups of forest firefighters are working, as well as two operations technicians and an environmental officer. Later, two more groups of firefighters and another operations technician joined the contingent.