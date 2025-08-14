Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Forest fire

Infoca helicopters fight forest fire in Mijas

Two aircraft are working in the area, together with a fire engine and several teams of forest firefighters

Juan Cano / Enrique Miranda

Juan Cano / Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Thursday, 14 August 2025, 16:55

The Infoca forest fire fighting brigade has confirmed that it is working to put out a forest fire that broke out early this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Mijas. The flames are for the moment far from built-up areas, but the column of smoke can be seen from different points of the Costa del Sol.

The fire broke out near the Indalo equestrian centre, so some animals had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure. Infoca has deployed three firefighting aircraft, a heavy-lift helicopter, a medium helicopter and a light helicopter. On the ground, a fire engine and two groups of forest firefighters are working, as well as two operations technicians and an environmental officer. Later, two more groups of firefighters and another operations technician joined the contingent.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New beach bar opens on eastern Costa del Sol after almost a decade since noise complaints forced predecessor to close
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints
  3. 3 The Malaga town where oranges grow in August
  4. 4 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola
  5. 5 Robert John Northcott 1945-2025
  6. 6 Plans for bathing area and open-air auditorium in popular Costa del Sol park
  7. 7 Learn about the history of eastern Costa del Sol town through outdoor exhibition
  8. 8 Restoration work on iconic Barrabino mansion in Torremolinos 'advancing at good pace'
  9. 9 All (Andalusian) roads lead to Santiago
  10. 10 Torremolinos opens 'much requested' new dog park in El Saltillo

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Infoca helicopters fight forest fire in Mijas

Infoca helicopters fight forest fire in Mijas