Illegal smoking club in Fuengirola closed down and owner arrested

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:51 Share

Fuengirola town hall, with the collaboration of the Local and the National Police, has closed down an illegal cannabis club, located on Calle María Vega Sánchez. The operation was carried out on 5 November and the owner was arrested, while four customers have been reported.

In addition, the police seized nearly two kilos of narcotic substances. Fuengirola councillor for public safety José Luis Ponce has stated that the Local Police, "within their functions and competencies", continuously monitor premises and people to make sure that regulations are complied with.

The establishment's managers were advertising it on the internet and investigators were suspicious that it 'did not have the necessary documentation'

The Local Police collaborate with the National Police to ensure the absolute safety of the public, which includes "the persecution of illegal smoking clubs".

This particular case came to the attention of the Local Police when they saw an online ad of the club in question. They suspected that the premises "did not have the necessary documentation for such purposes". In addition, they believed that the owners might be engaged in the sale of illegal narcotic substances.

After verifying that the club did indeed lack a licence, they reached out to the National Police and planned the joint operation on 5 November.

Public health offence

The club's owner was arrested for an offence against public health. In addition, the police reported four customers who were present at the time. During the operation, the police seized 1,310 grams of marijuana, 516 grams of hashish, 94 cigarettes containing narcotic substances and 220 euros in cash.

The councillor said that the types of clubs they target are those that pose as legal smoking clubs, despite selling narcotic substances. Ponce explained that such police operations "require a lot of prior observation work, which sometimes begins with a complaint from a local living in the area and ends with a direct intervention".

According to the town hall, the Local and the National Police have carried out seven joint interventions in this type of premises since the summer, resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of more than 17 kilos of marijuana and almost three kilos of hashish.