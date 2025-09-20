Idiliq foundation celebrates 'holidays that change lives' gala at Wyndham Costa del Sol

SUR in English Malaga Saturday, 20 September 2025, 10:00 Share

The Idiliq Foundation hosted its annual “holidays that change lives” gala on Thursday at the Safari Restaurant, located at Wyndham Costa del Sol. The event celebrated the foundation’s impactful work, bringing together around 250 attendees for an evening of camaraderie, music, and inspiration.

Sponsored by the Idiliq Group, the gala has become a key event in Malaga province’s social calendar, attracting associations, media, sponsors, collaborators, company representatives, ambassadors, volunteers, and prominent figures from the region’s political and business communities.

Among the guests were officials from the town halls in Fuengirola, Benalmádena, and Mijas - including the mayor Ana Mata.

Now in its fourth year, the gala featured heartfelt testimonials from three Spanish families who benefited from the Foundation’s "holidays that change lives” programme, also known as Kind Holidays by Idiliq. “Each story reflects a journey of struggle and triumph, inspiring us to continue fulfilling dreams,” said Juan Miguel Marcos, President of the Idiliq Foundation. “In 2025, we provided 50 weeks of free accommodation to partner associations, and in 2026, we aim to welcome 100 families through this initiative.” Marcos also expressed gratitude to attendees and volunteers, saying, “Your participation, effort, and enthusiasm make our year-round campaigns possible.”

Mayor Ana Mata praised the programme’s impact, stating, “These holidays with heart embody the generous spirit of the Idiliq Foundation. Offering vulnerable families a chance to rest and recharge creates unforgettable memories, not just for them, but for everyone involved in making it happen.”

The gala served as a platform to celebrate the foundation’s commitment to the community and to thank its supporters for their invaluable contributions. It issued special thanks to the event sponsors: Idiliq Group, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sagesa, Román y Martos, Cervezas Victoria, Special Needs, Sánchez Valle Lawyers and Economists, ACT- Advanced Computer Technology, Anea Cocinas, Arbentia Empowering Consulting, Ariza Villanueva Electrical Consultants, Arkimueble, Autos Lido, Comercial García Moreno Los Malagueños, Comercial de Hostelería Riveiro Parra, Construcciones Jamal & MM, Cuatrecasas, Chull Multiservicios, Fizz Benefits, Frigo, Galpe Agencia de Seguros, Jimara Packaging, Laboratorios Biocean, Mondant Bakers, Pinturas y Decoración Costa del Sol, Proycon Merino, Vithas.

Acknowledgement was offered to the foundation's supporters including Área Costa del Sol, Essential Magazine, Familia Martínez Zabala, Homegrafic, La Opinión de Málaga, Mijas Comunicación and SUR in English.