The renovation of the bridge is expected to take three months to complete. L. Cádiz
Iconic pedestrian bridge in Fuengirola undergoes major work to renew its appearance and guarantee its safety

The Puente de la Armada, which connects the Sohail Castle area with the Paseo Marítimo, has been cleaned and repainted and now the work is focused on tensioning the steel wires that support the structure

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 13:40

Fuengirola town hall has announced that renovation and repair work on the Puente de La Armada is currently in progress and is expected to take three months to complete. The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who described the bridge as “an emblem of Fuengirola”, said that its proximity to the sea, with the consequent corrosion generated by salt over the years, “offered a bad image”, and so it was necessary to “act now to guarantee its conservation”.

L. Cádiz
Inaugurated in 2006, the pedestrian walkway bridge, which connects the Sohail Castle area with the Paseo Marítimo, has been cleaned and repainted. The work is now focused on the tensioning of the steel wires that support the structure.

Urban planning councillor Rocío Arriaga said, “After studying the technical report of the area, the bridge did not present relevant deficiencies that compromise its structure. These works aim to renew its appearance and reinforce the elements that support it to guarantee its good condition and safety.”

The work is being carried out by Jocón Infraestructuras and has a budget of almost 465,000 euros.

