Iberian Sinfonietta concert season returns to Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Iberian Sinfonietta concert season returns to the Palacio de la Paz auditorium in Fuengirola, with eight recitals, all of them free, between the months of September and June of next year.

The first concert will be held on 28 September at 7pm and will feature the music Franz Schubert and Ludwig van Beethoven.

The soloists participating in the orchestra's various programmes this year include the Italian pianist Francesco Attesti, considered one of the best interpreters of his generation in the romantic and early 20th century repertoire; the young horn player Patricio Medina Carrillo, winner of the Alacalá horn competition 2023; the guitarist Sergio Calero Fernández; and the young violinist Sofía Guillamón García, among others.

The season will end in June with one of the most relevant trios on the national scene, Trío Arbós.

“We are leaving summer behind and entering fully into the new season, and one of the hallmarks of culture in Fuengirola in recent years are the concerts of the Iberian Sinfonietta, which for some time has been offering concerts of the highest quality, with great artists and musicians of international renown. For us, the Iberian Sinfonietta is a perfect complement to our cultural programme outside the summer season,” explained councillor for culture Rodrigo Romero.