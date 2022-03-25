Humanitarian aid for Ukraine raised by Mijas Facebook group campaign The trip, financed by Revelation TV, will be taken by Nicoli Unt and his partner Ellie Hudson

An appeal to raise essential humanitarian aid for the victims of the war in Ukraine launched on the Facebook group, Sitio de Calahonda Q&A, has united the local community, who have donated medical supplies, winter clothes, toiletries and other useful items.

The group is run by Mijas resident, Daniela Wenk, who said the response from appeal had been "overwhelming".

The goods will be taken to the Polish border by local diving instructor Nicoli Unt and his partner Ellie Hudson.

The trip has been financed by the UK-based company, Revelation TV.