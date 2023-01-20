Human skull found in Mijas mountains showing possible signs of violence It was found in a difficult to access area of the Sierra de Mijas and believed to be that of a male victim, who may have died recently, but no other bones were found at the site

A court in Fuengirola is investigating the discovery of a human skull in a mountain area of ​​Mijas. The skeletal remains, which show possible signs of violence, are believed to be those of a man.

At the end of last year, an individual who was hiking in the Sierra de Mijas discovered, when he was walking through an area near the Atalaya residential development, what appeared to be a skull, so he alerted the Guardia Civil.

Officers from Mijas went to the scene and, after verifying that the skull was human, activated the judicial process for a forensic examination. The police also carried out a search in the area where the skull was found, a mountainous area with difficult orography. No other bones were found at the site, according to sources close to the case.

The skull was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga to continue with the investigation. Experts started two studies, one of an anthropological nature, which could determine age and race, and another genetic one to extract DNA and try to identify it.

The first forensic examinations point to a recent death, possibly a few months ago, due to the presence of soft areas, which soon disappear due to the decomposition process.

Investigators have also detected a skull fracture that suggests a possible violent death. As the area where it was found is very difficult to access, one of the hypotheses being handled is that of a possible homicide and that the victim's body has been deposited there, although an accident cannot be ruled out either.

Apart from DNA, another line of investigation that the Guardia Civil officers are following is to check the reports of missing people filed last year, although they hope that genetic and anthropological studies can help narrow the search.