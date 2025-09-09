Human chain saves a child from being swept out to sea by the current on a Costa del Sol beach

José Carlos García Mijas Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 16:29 | Updated 16:51h. Share

A human chain formed by beach goers saved a young boy from being swept away to sea by the current on a Costa del Sol beach. It happened at around 2pm on Saturday on the Peñón del Cura beach, in Mijas, when the red no-bathing flag was flying, sources from the town hall have confirmed to SUR.

The coastline where the incident happened is a rocky area, known for its currents, and the strong waves that prevailed that day practically reached the end of the beach. Despite these circumstances, a group of five children apparently entered the water. All were able to safely get out except one, who was swept at least ten metres out to sea by the current.

The dangerous situation prompted a swimmer to go into the sea to rescue the child, but the man was also dragged out to sea. The lifeguards became aware of the situation and three of them rushed to the aid of the boy and the man, and called on the beachgoers to organise a human chain, in which around a dozen people ended up taking part.

In the end, both the people swept out to sea were rescued. The child was reported to be in good condition, and the man, who showed signs of exhaustion, was attended to by an ambulance crew that went to the area, although he did not suffer any major problems, according to Mijas town hall sources.