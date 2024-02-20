History of jazz show makes welcome return to Las Lagunas theatre The Untold Story of Jazz will be hosted by musician, composer and founder of the centre of art and modern music of Malaga (Elcamm), Tete Leal, and will feature a gospel choir, a mini big band, a narrator and several actors

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 12:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Manuel España Theatre in Las Lagunas, Mijas, will host The Untold Story of Jazz on Friday 1 March, an event that celebrates the greatness and diversity of this inspirational musical genre. The show, which starts at 8pm and has free entry, will present the history of jazz through musical performances and audience participation.

The show will be hosted by musician, composer and founder of the centre of art and modern music of Malaga (Elcamm), Tete Leal, and will feature a gospel choir, a mini big band, a narrator and several actors.

During the performance, spectators will be part of a television link in which they will connect with different parts of the world to learn about the musical influences that jazz has had in every corner of the globe - from the African rhythms and spirituals of the cotton fields to the songs of early twentieth-century New Orleans.

Culture councillor Carlos Maldonado said, “This show, which has an exceptional cast of musicians, aims to explore with the audience the cultural and musical richness that jazz has inspired over the years."

The councillor added that the initiative was “so successful” last season it will return to different parts of the province this year, the first of which is Mijas.