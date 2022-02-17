Health workers to protest against abuse at the Mijas Covid vaccination centre Nurses say abuse from patients has become the new normal for them at the Las Lagunas Health Centre

The number of incidents where health workers, doctors and nurses, have been verbally abused and threatened by patients has grown since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest incident in Mijas has however prompted nurses to stage a protest against the treatment they receive.

On Tuesday 15 February, a woman who went to the Las Lagunas Health Centre looking for a Covid-19 vaccination without an appointment became verbally abusive to staff when they told her a vaccine was not available.

Eventually, after a torrent of abuse and insults, the woman was removed from the centre.

Nurses at the centre, one of the busiest in Malaga province , say they have had enough and that they reject “public opinion has a message that it's okay" to abuse health centre staff.

“In the face of the continuous situations of this type that we are forced to endure in the daily reality of our profession" they have decided to hold a protest at the centre at noon on Friday, 18 February.

“We will read a manifesto and we will be accompanied by some officials from the health district and union representatives. We must jointly say 'no' to these unpleasant and unfair situations,” the group added.