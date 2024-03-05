Handicrafts and hobby store giant Milbby to open its first branch in the province on the Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 13:00 | Updated 13:09h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga and the Costa del Sol continue to attract all kinds of companies and multinationals. The latest of these is Milbby, a creative leisure store specialising in handicrafts and hobbies, which is to open its first shop in the province.

The company will set up store in the Miramar commercial park, in Fuengirola, and it will do it in a big way, as it will occupy premises covering 800 square metres. They will open in the unit between Schmidt Cocinas and Merkal, near Norauto.

The national firm is already working on the fitting out and construction of the shop, and hopes to be able to open its doors during the final weeks of March.

The number of people that will work in the new retail space has not yet been specified, although the Milbby has already started to recruit staff through its own website and other specialised portals. On the company site the position of sales advisor in Mijas is advertised, while on other portals they are looking to fill the positions of manager, assistant shop manager and shop assistants. For the position of manager they advertise a salary of between 19,000 and 22,000 euros gross per year plus a percentage of sales objectives, while for the positions of shop assistant they offer between 12,000 and 19,000 euros gross per year for a working day of 20/30 hours per week.

Largest craft and hobbies chain in Spain

Milbby is the largest craft and hobbies chain in Spain. It was born in July 2017 initially as an online project, but it has gradually established itself throughout the country with a big network of physical shops. The first of these opened in September of that same year in the Rivas Futura retail park in Madrid, and since then it has not stopped growing. They now have 20 physical shops throughout the country. The Fuengirola store will be the fourth to open in Andalucía, as they currently have establishments in Seville, Almeria and Jerez.

The company itself claims to be a specialist in handicrafts and fine arts. In their shops you can find more than 15,000 products and their specialities include fine arts, needlework, modelling, scrapbooking and lettering.

The company itself said the space "is ideal for all ages, providing inspiration and products for all levels. You don't need to be an expert. At Milbby you can find everything you need for crafts and we also teach you how to use it". In fact, one of the company's strengths is that they often run hands-on workshops to show all the possibilities available to customers.

Beneficial for mental health

True to its business concept, Milbby said that enjoying a hobby is beneficial for physical and mental health and that many therapists recommend its practise because "it is a way to focus our senses on the present world and to abstract ourselves from our surroundings, immersing ourselves totally in the activity, disconnecting from our worries, raising our endorphin levels and therefore our happiness".

Miramar retail park also recognises that the store opening will be very important for them, as Milbby is a company that is well established throughout the country and has a wide following of customers and is grateful that the company has chosen to open its first store in the province.