Councillor Eloy Belmonte. SUR
Agriculture

Mijas welcomes grants for 'long neglected' farmers and livestock sector

The Diputación de Málaga authority has announced a 3-million-euro fund to support livestock farmers and agricultural producers across the province

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:04

Mijas town hall has welcomed the new line of grants recently launched by Malaga provincial authority (Diputación de Málaga) to support livestock farmers and agricultural producers across the province, with a total fund of 3 million euros. The councillor responsible for livestock, Eloy Belmonte, said that this initiative is a “great opportunity” for farmers, a sector that has “long been neglected by public administrations”.

Applicants may receive funding of up to 6,000 euros to cover current operating expenses and up to 14,000 euros for investment-related costs - a measure aimed at facilitating the modernisation and improvement of agricultural and livestock farms.

“Mijas views this initiative with satisfaction. We have been calling for something like this for some time. However, it’s important to insist that this should not be an endpoint, but rather the beginning of greater support for our primary sector,” Belmonte said.

The councillor encouraged professionals in the sector in Mijas to take part, especially those planning to expand their facilities or acquire new equipment for their farms.

Belmonte explained that Mijas council maintains an ongoing commitment to the primary sector: “We’re working to ensure that livestock farming and agriculture in Mijas continue to have a future. Mijas is a land of hard work, and our farmers and livestock breeders are an essential part of that identity.”

Those interested can find information and submit their applications through the provincial authority’s website - https://www.malaga.es/delegaciondesarrollo/

