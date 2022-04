The Junta de Andalucía's Patricia Navarro, and the mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, visited the Hospital Marítimo on Monday, which is where the town's new healthcare centre will be located. The estimated investment in the project is 995,000 euros and, if the deadline is met, the facility will be ready to open in April 2023. It will be the town's third health centre and has been called for by residents for some time.