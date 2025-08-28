Idiliq foundation to celebrate annual 'holidays that change lives' gala in Mijas

SUR in English Malaga Thursday, 28 August 2025, 20:39 Share

The Idiliq foundation will hold its annual gala on 18 September, now in its fourth year, under the slogan: 'Vacaciones que Cambian Vidas' (holidays that change lives).

Since its launch in Spain in March, the Kind Holidays by Idiliq programme has enabled 50 families to enjoy a well-deserved break. This charitable initiative is a beacon of hope for those going through some of the most difficult times in their lives. The programme offers free holiday accommodation at some of the Idiliq Group's resorts to families facing profound emotional and physical difficulties.

Associations from across Malaga province, authorities, media outlets, sponsors, collaborators, company representatives, as well as ambassadors and volunteers from the Idiliq foundation will gather at Safari Restaurant, located at Wyndham Grand Costa del Sol, accompanied by the best flavours of the Andalucía region, music and live performances.

The event will also feature the moving testimonies of three families who have been able to transform their daily routine into a journey of dreams and fulfilled wishes, courtesy of the Casa Ronald McDonald in Malaga, Cudeca and the Spanish association against cancer.

Formerly the smile foundation

The Idiliq foundation, formerly known as La Fundación Sonrisa (the smile foundation), was born from the social commitment of its founder Roy Peires in 1999. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life of those who need it most," said the foundation's president - Juan Miguel Marcos. "At Kind Holidays by Idiliq, we believe that everyone deserves a break and that is why we put all our efforts into bringing joy and creating lasting memories for those families facing immense challenges."

This gala is a special occasion to recognise the ongoing support of everyone present and reaffirm the foundation's social commitment.

