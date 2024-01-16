Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the new smart containers in Fuengirola. SUR
&#039;I&#039;m full and need to be emptied!&#039;: Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins
Environment

'I'm full and need to be emptied!': Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins

The council claims the innovative bins will reduce the number of trips to empty them by more than 85 per cent, and this is how they work

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 11:49

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has installed several innovative smart bins to optimise the waste collection service in different parts of the municipality. The new containers compact the rubbish and notify the municipal cleaning service when it is full, which the council claimed will reduce the number of trips to empty the waste by more than 85 per cent.

The initiative was announced this week by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said: “We continue to make progress in our smart city model. These devices, which can be seen in other Spanish cities and around the world, offer advantages, such as compacting the waste we deposit in them. This causes us to reduce the number of times operators have to empty them. In fact, they also work with 100 per cent solar energy.”

The mayor added that the new containers, which have a maximum capacity of 125 litres, will also improve the image of Fuengirola by preventing them from “overflowing with rubbish".

The new containers have been installed in Plaza Skate, Avenida de Los Boliches, Plaza de la Constitución, Calle Moreno Carbonero and Avenida de Mijas, among others.

