Fuengirola’s commitment to create new day centre for elderly progresses at good pace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that work on the new day centre for the elderly in the El Boquetillo district is advancing at a good pace, having already reached 45 per cent completion since the project began in May. The work involves adapting a municipally-owned premises located on the ground floor of the Elola complex, next to the municipal offices of El Boquetillo.

The basic project design includes just over 550 square metres of usable space, dedicated to providing care and companionship services for around 40 elderly residents of Fuengirola. The centre will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility.

This initiative is funded by a grant from the Andalusian regional government, with support from the European Union under the recovery, transformation and resilience Plan (NextGenerationEU).

Mayor of the town, Ana Mula, said, during a visit to the site of the new facility earlier this week: “Caring for our elderly is a top priority. We are the Andalusian municipality with the highest life expectancy, according to the national statistics institute, and that is due to the excellent services we offer and the high quality of life we enjoy here. This is why one of my main priorities is to continue providing facilities for our older residents. I made a commitment to create a day centre, and it is now becoming increasingly close to reality.”