Fuengirola town hall to install 64 new pergolas along its promenade The renovation of the seafront and installation of the new pergolas will cost almost two million euros

Fuengirola town hall has begun a renovation project that aims to transform the town’s promenade and offer a modern image in line with the aesthetics of the ‘New Fuengirola’.

The project was announced by the councillor for Infrastructure, José Sánchez, who claimed that the Paseo Maritmo is “our great tourist jewel and the clearest exponent of the Fuengirola brand”.

Along with improving access and updating the services offered along its seven kilometres of beaches, the project will involve replacing all of the pergolas.

The new pergolas will be designed in specially treated steel to withstand erosion and covered with prestressed fabric with a guaranteed durability of fifteen years.

The renovations and installation of the 64 new pergolas will cost almost two million euros and will have an execution period of 89 calendar days.

The beaches along Fuengirola’s entire coastline have been awarded Blue Flags, along with the Universal Accessibility award and the Q for Tourist Quality, which the councillor stressed was the town hall’s “guarantee of tourist excellence”.

“We work intensively throughout the year to offer our neighbours and visitors excellent beaches with all kinds of services. Now we take a step further, improving access to our beaches and creating shaded areas on the promenade that will provide greater comfort, and, at the same time, will mean an important aesthetic improvement for our coast," Sánchez said.