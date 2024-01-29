Fuengirola town hall meets with residents to discuss 1million euro remodelling works in their street

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 29 January 2024, 09:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall held a meeting with the residents of Calle Asturias on Tuesday to discuss the remodelling works of the street, which will begin today (Monday 29 January).

The meeting was chaired by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, along with José Sánchez, the councillor for the neighbourhood of Las Chozas, where the road is located.

The work will involve the renovation of all underground infrastructures such as the sewage and rainwater sanitation, drinking water supply and irrigation network, along with the installation of new paving and a LED lighting system.

The initiative has an execution period of 142 days and a budget of 1,245,000 euros and will be financed with the surplus funds from the 2022 financial year.

“We are talking about necessary works demanded by the residents of the district of Las Chozas. It is a long road, located a few metres from the beach, that needs renovating, especially its underground infrastructures. Both the start date and the organisation of the works have been discussed and agreed with the residents of this street,” the mayor said.