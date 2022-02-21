Fuengirola town hall organises free recreational and sports events for Semana Blanca The seventh edition of Vive Fuengirola en Familia presents more than 30 different activities that will take place from 25 February to 6 March in different parts of the town

Fuengirola town hall has organised a series of free recreational and sports events aimed at all age groups as part of the Semana Blanca (white week) schedule of activities.

The seventh edition of Vive Fuengirola en Familia presents more than 30 different activities that will take place from 25 February to 6 March in different parts of the town. The initiative includes storytelling sessions, a Carnival party for both adults and children, live music concerts and children's entertainment in the main squares and parks, master classes in urban dance, aerobatics and cookery, along with squash, padel and table tennis competitions

The schedule will incorporate the Institutional Act for the Day of Andalucía (Monday 28 February), which will include the raising of the flag and the singing of the Anthem of Andalucía by local singer Isabel Guerrero. This will take place in the Avenida de Los Pacos from 11am; while in Plaza Pedro Cuevas Martín (Los Boliches) from midday, the municipal band will offer a concert, followed by performances of local verdiales groups and the flamenco ensemble of Juani Guerrero and Juan Antonio Pérez.

"Fuengirola is an open, cosmopolitan and friendly town that offers something for all audiences. This schedule of events, which will coincide with the celebration of Carnival, White Week and the Day of Andalucía, is dedicated to fun, entertainment and spending time with the family,” the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, said.

For more information and a full schedule of events, see www.fuengirola.es/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220218104952138.pdf