Fuengirola town hall allocates five million euros to its Economic Reactivation Plan The funds are from the municipal surplus of 2021 and will be used to help local entrepreneurs who are struggling due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it will allocate five million euros from the municipal surplus of 2021 to its Economic Reactivation Plan, a scheme aimed at local entrepreneurs who are struggling due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial aid was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who pointed out that the fund had distributed more than 4.8 million euros in subsidies to 2,300 self-employed workers and 20 local hotels last year. The mayor added that the aid was possible due to the commitment shown by the residents of Fuengirola “by paying their taxes in a timely manner”.

Mula explained that other measures to support the local economic sector included the elimination of opening licence fees between September and December 2021, along with several initiatives aimed at promoting local business in the town. These included the campaign to encourage residents to make use of the local shops and businesses during the post-Christmas sales instead of heading to large shopping centres.

“Our freelancers and entrepreneurs are a fundamental pillar of Fuengirola. They are the true generators of employment and wealth. That is why they will always have the outstretched hand of this council at a time when they need our support,” the mayor said.