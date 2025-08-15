Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The company must have an animal health centre with at least ten kennels. SUR
Animal care

Fuengirola puts out to tender contract for management and shelter of stray animals

The town hall has put out to tender the collection, shelter, maintenance and veterinary care services for 217,000 euros per year

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Friday, 15 August 2025, 10:18

Fuengirola town hall is adapting to the obligations imposed on local administrations by Law 7/2023 for the protection of the rights and welfare of animals. To do this, the local council has put out to tender for just over 433,000 euros a two-year contract (at a rate of around 217,000 euros per year) covering the service of collection, accommodation, maintenance and veterinary care.

The company awarded the contract must take care of pets that are lost, abandoned, homeless, injured or killed on public highways, as well as those handed over by their owners when - for justified reasons - they cannot take care of them, or by relatives of the owner in case of death, as long as they are residents of Fuengirola. The contract also includes stray cats and animals entrusted to it as a result of police actions, court rulings or other legal causes.

24-hour service

The company that takes on the contract will have to be open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, including public holidays, with the obligation to respond to instructions received from the Local Police or the local health department.

The animals must be housed in centre located no more than 40 kilometres from the town hall, and which must have a veterinary consulting room to stabilise the animals, and ten kennels, six of which shall be reserved exclusively for animals from Fuengirola, as well as a specific area for stray cats. There, all animals must receive food and veterinary care, and the centre must also have a public service area, which shall be open for at least four hours a day from Monday to Saturday.

