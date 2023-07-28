Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment Town mayor, Ana Mula, said it will enable municipal workers to clean “much faster and more efficiently” than with the previous methods employed

Fuengirola town hall has stepped up its summer street cleaning programme with the implementation of special machines that use hi-tech hydraulic pumps to remove stubborn stains. The council explained that it currently has six of the new machines, which will be used in busiest areas of the town throughout the summer season. The equipment has a boiler capable of heating the water up to 100 degrees, and the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said that this high temperature will enable municipal workers to clean “much faster and more efficiently” than with the previous methods employed.

“Currently, we have six of these devices being used in different areas of the town, but they are so efficient, and are giving us such good results, we are tendering an acquisition of another ten to be able to improve the service we provide. In Fuengirola, which is recognised for being a clean and orderly municipality, we will not skimp in order to always offer the best image,” Mula said.

The mayor appealed to the residents and visitors to respect the streets of the town, because the work carried out by municipal cleaners “is useless if we do not look after our public areas”.