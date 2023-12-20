Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the new sun shades in the El Boquetillo district. SUR
Fuengirola steps up shade plan to protect the public from ultraviolet radiation
Health

Fuengirola steps up shade plan to protect the public from ultraviolet radiation

Co-financed by the town hall and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), two new sun shades have been installed in the El Boquetillo district

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 16:58

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall is continuing with its municipal shade plan in the El Boquetillo district with the installation of two new constructions that support shades to protect members of the public from the sun. The sun shades, located on Plaza Islas Baleares and Calle Moreno Carbonero, are in addition to the ones recently installed in other public areas in the neighbourhood.

The initiative, which had a budget of more than 85,000 euros, is included in a project co-financed by the local council (20 per cent) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and the councillor responsible for the district, Isabel Moreno, visited the area this week. Moreno explained that the initiative had been “requested by residents of the area”.

“We are talking about spaces that have a lot of exposure to the sun and that, in the high season, makes it impossible to use and enjoy. Our intention is to provide shade so that adults and children who come to this area to spend some leisure time outdoors have protection from ultraviolet radiation,” explained the councillor.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to plunge into red alert drought level, the same as the western strip of the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía
  2. 2 Will January bring rain to the south of Spain?
  3. 3 Scheduled water cuts on the cards 'soon' for Fuengirola if it does not rain 'almost immediately'
  4. 4 Armed man threatens to shoot police after his vehicle was towed away from supermarket in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Head of the Junta: 'If it doesn't rain between now and summer we will have serious supply problems in our provincial cities and major towns'
  6. 6 'The tourism sector in the south of Spain faces profound challenges': Junta de Andalucía president's grim climate change warning
  7. 7 Work progresses to transform iconic Costa del Sol nightclub into beach fitness area
  8. 8 Malaga Airport flies high in Spain with the biggest increase in international arrivals
  9. 9 Costa del Sol village unveils sculpture to coincide with International Migrants Day
  10. 10 Costa del sol town carries out emergency works to provide safe drinking water to residents

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad