Fuengirola steps up shade plan to protect the public from ultraviolet radiation

Fuengirola town hall is continuing with its municipal shade plan in the El Boquetillo district with the installation of two new constructions that support shades to protect members of the public from the sun. The sun shades, located on Plaza Islas Baleares and Calle Moreno Carbonero, are in addition to the ones recently installed in other public areas in the neighbourhood.

The initiative, which had a budget of more than 85,000 euros, is included in a project co-financed by the local council (20 per cent) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and the councillor responsible for the district, Isabel Moreno, visited the area this week. Moreno explained that the initiative had been “requested by residents of the area”.

“We are talking about spaces that have a lot of exposure to the sun and that, in the high season, makes it impossible to use and enjoy. Our intention is to provide shade so that adults and children who come to this area to spend some leisure time outdoors have protection from ultraviolet radiation,” explained the councillor.