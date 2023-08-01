Fuengirola squash courts reopen after complete renovation Over the last three years, the town council has invested more than eight million euros in the creation of new sports spaces, and also in the renovation of existing ones

Fuengirola town hall is continuing its project to improve the municipality’s sports facilities with the complete remodelling of the squash courts in the Elola complex. Over the last three years, the council has invested more than eight million euros in the creation of new sports spaces, and also in the renovation of existing ones, in order to make the town more attractive for sports tourism.

The completion of the work at the squash courts was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the complex on Monday, along with the councillor for Sport, Julio Rodríguez, and the president of the Andalusian Squash Federation, Pedro Ríos.

The work, which included the resurfacing of the four courts, had a budget of almost 70,000 euros and took three months to complete.

“It is not a very expensive action economically, but it is tremendously important to offer first-class facilities, in this case, for the many squash lovers in our municipality. The courts, which were opened in 2008, had deteriorated due to use over the years. We have maintained them correctly, but they needed to be renovated due to wear and tear,” the mayor explained.

Mula pointed out that the town hall will “continue working so that athletes are offered the best sports facilities in the province”.