Fuengirola Scouts experience a day in the life of Mijas firefighters

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:16

The 1st Fuengirola Scouts group visited Mijas fire station on Thursday, a visit during which they had the opportunity to learn about the values that inspire the municipal firefighters work.

During the visit, the youngsters participated in an educational session that allowed them to actively interact, ask questions and learn about the equipment, emergency protocols and operation of firefighting vehicles, among other key aspects. In addition, they learnt first-hand how firefighters are organised and act in an emergency situation, transmitting the importance of speed and coordination in each intervention.

The trip was organised to offer a direct approach to the reality of a work that perfectly reflects values such as camaraderie and teamwork, fundamental pillars of the Scout movement.

Councillor Francisco Jerez pointed out the importance of this type of educational initiative, which he said “is essential to bring our young people closer to the reality of the very hard work carried out by the firefighters who protect us”.

“Who knows how many of these young Scouts will decide to become firefighters to protect our residents. Whatever their path, learning to value and respect the dedication of those who work tirelessly for our safety is a message that must permeate from childhood," he added.