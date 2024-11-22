Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Scouts at Mijas fire station. SUR
Fuengirola Scouts experience a day in the life of Mijas firefighters
Education

Fuengirola Scouts experience a day in the life of Mijas firefighters

The group took part in an educational session that allowed them learn about the brigade's equipment, vehicles and emergency protocols

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:16

The 1st Fuengirola Scouts group visited Mijas fire station on Thursday, a visit during which they had the opportunity to learn about the values that inspire the municipal firefighters work.

During the visit, the youngsters participated in an educational session that allowed them to actively interact, ask questions and learn about the equipment, emergency protocols and operation of firefighting vehicles, among other key aspects. In addition, they learnt first-hand how firefighters are organised and act in an emergency situation, transmitting the importance of speed and coordination in each intervention.

The trip was organised to offer a direct approach to the reality of a work that perfectly reflects values such as camaraderie and teamwork, fundamental pillars of the Scout movement.

Councillor Francisco Jerez pointed out the importance of this type of educational initiative, which he said “is essential to bring our young people closer to the reality of the very hard work carried out by the firefighters who protect us”.

“Who knows how many of these young Scouts will decide to become firefighters to protect our residents. Whatever their path, learning to value and respect the dedication of those who work tirelessly for our safety is a message that must permeate from childhood," he added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  5. 5 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  6. 6 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city
  10. 10 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola Scouts experience a day in the life of Mijas firefighters