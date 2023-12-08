Fuengirola schoolchildren use recycled materials to create nativity scene exhibition

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 8 December 2023, 07:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

A dozen schools in Fuengirola have participated in the presentation of several traditional nativity scenes (belenes navideños), an initiative that is part of The Magic of Christmas, a festive exhibition that can be viewed at the municipal museum until 4 January.

As in previous years, the exhibition consists of scenes made from recycled materials by local schoolchildren, along with others from personal collections of local residents.

The initiative was announced by education councillor Carmen Díaz, who said, “Like every year, Fuengirola hosts an exhibition of unique nativity scenes made by local schoolchildren. We are extremely proud of the work carried out by the students this year.”

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed from Tuesday to Friday between 5pm and 8pm (the mornings are reserved for visits from municipal schools), and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10am until 2pm, and from 5pm to 8pm.

On December 25 and January 1, it can be visited from 5pm to 8pm, while on December 24 and 31, it will be open from 10am until 2pm.