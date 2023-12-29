Fuengirola rolls out new digital bus stops to improve service information

One of the new digital bus stops in Fuengirola.

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 29 December 2023, 09:48

Fuengirola town hall has improved its urban transport service with the installation of new digital and inclusive signage at bus stops.

In total, 62 information screens have been installed throughout the town centre that will incorporate information to passengers and provide help to people with reduced mobility, such as timetables, QR codes, NFC technology and real-time information on the remaining number of minutes for the arrival of a bus.

The initiative was announced on Wednesday by the councillor for innovation and mobility, Isabel González. The councillor pointed out that the new technology is “sustainable”, as they incorporate photovoltaic solar panels. They are also accessible for people with restricted vision, because they emit acoustic signals and offer information through voice guidance on their own mobile phone.

In addition to the digital totems, panels with static information about the different lines have also been installed at those stops that have a lower frequency of users.

“We continue to improve Fuengirola's urban transport service, providing it with technology and innovation that will directly benefit citizens by offering them information in real time. The digital bus stops are dynamic and have been installed at the stops that have the most influx of people travellers,” González said.

The initiative is included in Fuengirola's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.