Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Last year's medieval festival in Fuengirola. SUR
Fuengirola returns to the Middle Ages for medieval festival
What to do

Fuengirola returns to the Middle Ages for medieval festival

The event, to be held on Friday 29 December, will offer an artisan street market and a variety of attractions including mock battles and a falconry demonstration

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 17:07

Compartir

Fuengirola will host its Gran Fiesta Medieval on Friday 29 December, a popular festival that recreates the ambience of a traditional medieval market square. The event, which starts at 11am and continues until 9pm, will offer a variety of attractions, entertainment and displays, including mock battles, acrobatic displays and a falconry demonstration.

Along with more than 30 stalls offering typical artisan and handicraft products, the day will also offer a dozen children’s workshops covering subjects such as saddlery, pottery and ceramics, medieval minting and decoration, among other things.

All activities are free, although the children’s rides will cost one euro.

The mock medieval village will be located in Plaza Reyes Católicos, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Camino de Coín and Calle San Antonio. The town hall has advised that these streets will be closed to traffic on the day.

The programme will begin with the opening ceremony at 11am, followed at midday by the medieval parade, which will be repeated at 5.30pm. Falconry exhibitions will take place at 12.20pm, 6.30pm and at 8pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One million fewer British tourists visit Spain this year compared to the pre-pandemic boom year of 2019
  2. 2 Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected
  3. 3 Iconic ombú tree that inspired famous Spanish poet gets the chop in Benalmádena
  4. 4 Spain's hospitality industry continues to be plagued by shortage of qualified staff
  5. 5 These are the cinemas in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol experiencing a boom by showing films in their original version languages
  6. 6 Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations
  7. 7 Cult leaders that promised to 'cure' homosexuality through forced sex busted in Spain
  8. 8 Wave of shoplifting thefts hits Costa del Sol town: 'I've suffered 10 attacks in two weeks'
  9. 9 Fuengirola pays tribute to the Costa's famous 'espeto' skewered sardine dish with new sculpture
  10. 10 From the coin trick to a black bag: expert tips to keep your Christmas poinsettia plant looking at its best

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad