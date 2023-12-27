Fuengirola returns to the Middle Ages for medieval festival

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 17:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola will host its Gran Fiesta Medieval on Friday 29 December, a popular festival that recreates the ambience of a traditional medieval market square. The event, which starts at 11am and continues until 9pm, will offer a variety of attractions, entertainment and displays, including mock battles, acrobatic displays and a falconry demonstration.

Along with more than 30 stalls offering typical artisan and handicraft products, the day will also offer a dozen children’s workshops covering subjects such as saddlery, pottery and ceramics, medieval minting and decoration, among other things.

All activities are free, although the children’s rides will cost one euro.

The mock medieval village will be located in Plaza Reyes Católicos, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Camino de Coín and Calle San Antonio. The town hall has advised that these streets will be closed to traffic on the day.

The programme will begin with the opening ceremony at 11am, followed at midday by the medieval parade, which will be repeated at 5.30pm. Falconry exhibitions will take place at 12.20pm, 6.30pm and at 8pm.