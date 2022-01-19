Fuengirola reinforces safety of pedestrians and cyclists with new crossings Six raised pedestrian crossings will be installed on streets in the area of the Paseo Maritimo after a traffic study was conducted by the Local Police

Fuengirola is reinforcing road safety on the streets in the area of the Paseo Marítimo with the creation of six raised pedestrian crossings. The project was announced today (Wednesday) by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and the councillor for Infrastructure, José Sánchez, who explained that the specific locations of the crossings had been established after a traffic study was conducted by the Local Police.

The new crossings will be installed in Calle Héroes de Baler, España, Jacinto Benavente, Gálvez Ginachero, Plaza Pedro Cuervas and El Bote.

The mayor explained that the survey was carried out after residents showed their concern about the safety of pedestrians and cyclists due to the volume of traffic in these streets, and to the number of vehicles that fail to comply with the speed limits.

The work will have an execution period of 16 calendar days and will be carried out by Probisa Vías y Obras.

“Safety is one of the fundamental aspects that we have to take care of in a town, from all points of view, but in this case, from the perspective of traffic. For this reason, the raised crossings are being installed where it has been detected that a greater number of vehicles do not respect the speed limits,” the mayor said.