Fuengirola 'reinforces its commitment' to promote gender equality

The equality department of Fuengirola town hall has unveiled a programme of workshops for the first quarter of the year, an initiative that aims to promote gender equality in the municipality. In addition, it offers residents workshops and activities that “foster self-esteem, empower participants, and encourage relationships based on respect and equality, while also contributing to the personal, emotional and professional development of those who take part”.

The programme includes free activities aimed at different sections of the population, combining initiatives focused on physical and emotional health. These activities will mainly take place at the Edificio Colores (colours building) and the Miguel de Cervantes and Gloria Fuertes public libraries.

Among the scheduled activities are yoga and dance therapy workshops, aimed at improving physical and emotional wellbeing; pelvic floor exercises for both women and men; and workshops focused on self-care, gratitude, healthy eating and personal development.

The acquisition of skills, such as the use of digital tools and social media, is also included in the programme through two initiatives: a digitalisation course aimed at female entrepreneurs and business owners, and a social media content creation course, both held at the municipal offices in the El Boquetillo district in February.

As reported by the councillor responsible for this department, Cristina Bornao, registration is now open at the colours building and at the El Boquetillo municipal offices, although “priority will be given to residents registered in Fuengirola”. Applications may also be submitted via the citizen card and by email at igualdad@fuengirola.org.

The councillor said that this programme reflects the town hall’s commitment to preventing inequalities, promoting holistic health and creating safe spaces for participation among the residents of Fuengirola.

“With this programme, Fuengirola council reinforces its commitment to public policies that place people at the centre and help to build a more equal, healthy and cohesive municipality,” Bornao said.

Full details of dates, times and venues can be consulted on the town hall’s website www.fuengirola.es