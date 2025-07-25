Fuengirola reinforces commitment to promoting responsible tourism with top awards

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 25 July 2025, 14:46 Compartir

Fuengirola’s municipal tourist office has renewed its Q for Quality and S for Sustainability certificates. This was announced earlier this week by tourism councillor José Luis Ponce, who highlighted the importance of the town achieving these awards again, which are granted by the Spanish tourism quality institute (ICTE).

“Once again, this national body recognises the value and efficiency of the services we offer from these innovative facilities. It reinforces our commitment to providing the best service to our visitors and ensuring the efficient use of municipal resources, promoting responsible tourism,” explained Ponce.

This marks the tenth time the tourist office has received the Q for Quality and the second time it has been awarded the S for Sustainability in its history.

The requirements for obtaining the Q for Quality certification include location and accessibility, opening hours, public service, information provision and communication and promotion, among other things.

As for the S for Sustainability, organisations must meet at least one of the following two standards: the technical specification for compliance with the sustainable development goals (SDGs) in tourism organisations; or the UNE-ISO 21401:2019 – sustainability management system for accommodation establishments.

All of Fuengirola’s beaches have also been awarded both the Q and S certifications.