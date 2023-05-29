Fuengirola puts construction of new avant-garde indoor market out to tender According to the designers, the 13-million-euro building will meet all of the European directives which will render it a nearly zero-emission building (NZEB)

Virtual model of the outside of the planned new Mercacentro market building in Fuengirola.

Fuengirola town hall has put out to tender the construction of the new Mercacentro covered market, a project that has a budget of 13 million euros and an execution period of 18 months.

The commercial centre, which will be located in the old market area in Avenida Alcalde Clemente Díaz Ruiz, has been designed by the consortium of Verdasco Arquitectos + González + Getinsa, who have presented a plan to construct the facility with a cross laminated timber system (CLT), considered one of today’s most environmentally friendly construction materials.

According to the designers, the new building will meet all of the European directives, such as sustainability and ecological quality, as well as the A energy rating, which will render it a nearly zero-emission building (NZEB).

The 11,000-square-metre centre, which will include underground parking, will have three entrances leading to the main commercial area, which will consist of 39 market stalls. The first floor will be reserved for bars and restaurants, while a roof-top terrace will be installed on the second floor.

Interested companies have until Monday 26 June to submit their proposals.