Town unveils its avant-garde plans for indoor market Built with cross-laminated timber, the new Fuengirola building will have 39 market stalls, bars, a business startup centre and a roof terrace

Virtual model of the outside of the planned new Mercacentro market building in Fuengirola.

Marina Rivas FUENGIROLA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The council in Fuengirola has revealed plans for an innovative new indoor market building to be put up on the site of the town's iconic Mercacentro, close to the railway station.

Four years after the ideas were first put on the table, the town hall has unveiled a virtual model of the innovative and avant-garde market, to be built from scratch after the demolition of the current building and designed by Arquitectos+González+Getinsa.

Mercacentro, which was built in the 1980s, has long since become obsolete both inside and out; furthermore, stallholders and customers complained of a lack of natural light and the irregular distribution of the space available.

The new building will look completely different from the current one on the outside. The modern design will be built with cross-laminated timber, an industrialised wood construction system that is among the most environmentally friendly on the current market.

According to the designers, the building will get all the international seals of approval for sustainability and ecological quality, complying with European directives and gaining class A energy rating.

In other words, the new Mercacentro will be a nearly zero-energy building . Inside, the market will have two floors for different activities as well as a basement for a customer car park and loading bays.

The ground floor, with three entrances, will have 39 stalls and a central atrium covered with a skylight. The first floor will have shop units for gastrobars serving local produce; there will also be space for a startup incubator. The building will also have a rooftop terrace open to the public. Accessibility will be a priority for the new building.

The new market, covering 11,000 square metres, is to cost 13 million euros and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula said that this year's budget would be modified to incorporate surplus funds from 2022. The new market model has been created with the consensus of all the traders currently active in Mercacentro.