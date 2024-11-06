Fuengirola promotes local NGOs with second-hand charity market

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 07:31

Fuengirola town hall will promote the charitable fabric of the municipality again next weekend with the seventeenth Rastrillo Solidario, a second-hand market that this year will have the participation of 14 local charities and associations. The market gives these NGOs the chance to raise funds to help them maintain their important social work by selling artisan goods and second-hand products. The market, which also gives these associations a chance to highlight their services and attract new volunteers, will be held in Plaza de la Constitución from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 November. The market will be open on Friday and Saturday between 11am and 3pm and from 5pm to 9pm, while on Sunday, it will take place from 11am until 3pm and from 5pm until 7.30pm.

The associations participating this year are: Adintre, AECC, AFA, Afesol, Amisol, Apaffer, Avates, Avoi, Caritas, Cooperation Honduras, Cudeca, Women in Equality, Fuensocial and Better in Family.

Councillor Cristina Bornao said, "The market is a classic initiative in the Fuengirola charity events agenda and this year it has the participation of fourteen associations, plus about 50 volunteers."