Fuengirola prepares for summer with new sun shades on seafront and around castle

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:21

Fuengirola is already preparing for the high temperatures of next summer. The town hall has put out to tender a contract for the installation of new shaded areas on the seafront promenade itself, in the park around Sohail Castle and in Plaza de Andalucía. The project for the three areas will involve a total investment of 350,000 euros, according to the local council.

"Fuengirola has a large number of parks, paths and areas in general with a large influx of people, as well as spaces where members of the public spend time enjoying themselves. In summer it is difficult to enjoy all these places and facilities outdoors, due to the high temperatures and the sun, so it is necessary to build structures that provide shaded areas," explained the town hall in the details of the tender contract.

The bidding process for companies will close on 27 November.