Fuengirola opens registration for painting and decorating course aimed at the unemployed The initiative, which will take place between 4 April and 2 September, has 15 places and is designed to help those who have been affected by the pandemic to re-enter into employment

Fuengirola town hall has announced that registration for a new painting and decoration course aimed at the unemployed and those on the ERTE scheme is now open.

The initiative, which will take place between 4 April and 2 September, has 15 places and is designed to help those who have been affected by the pandemic to re-enter into employment.

The course will offer participants skills in cleaning and pre-painting, cutting and masking, rolling techniques and applying paint and other finishes to the inside and outside of buildings.

Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Díaz, explained that the initiative is a “complete course” that is aimed at those who want to work in the construction business, which, she said, was the work “most in demand in the town at present”.

Registrations must be made either electronically through the training and job creation website (formacionyempleo@fuengirola.org) , or in person at the mayor's office of Los Boliches, from Wednesday 9 until 26 March.

“This course will train people to obtain a degree that they can then attach to their curriculum and which help them to become skilled in their chosen trade,” Díaz said.