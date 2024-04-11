Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Romero and Donoso announce the miniature model initiative. SUR
Fuengirola to mark 30th miniature model contest and exhibition with big event in June
Fuengirola to mark 30th miniature model contest and exhibition with big event in June

The event is the “oldest in Spain and one of the longest-running and most important in Europe”, according to the organisers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 20:23

Fuengirola will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the miniature model design and painting contest with a special edition held at the municipal auditorium on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June. The ‘Fuengirola un Sol de Ciudad’ contest and exhibition was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero and the president of the Fuengirola miniatures association, Francisco Donoso, who said that this event, for which the theme for this year is Italy, is the “oldest in Spain and one of the longest-running and most important in Europe”.

Along with an exhibition of models and paintings by some of Europe’s top artists, the event will include talks, one of which is 'The beginning and evolution of women in modelling'; while another will focus on the military uniforms of the Roman army.

The weekend will present the works of several guest artists, including Raúl García Latorre, a sculptor, modeller and painter of historical and fantasy figures; the Canone Brothers, who, Donoso said “are two Italian geniuses of modelling”; and Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau, the world-renowned Spanish realist painter who specialises in historical battle paintings.

In addition to participating in the event, Ferrer-Dalmau will present a signed copy of one of his paintings to the winner of the historical figure competition.

“This is going to be the most special of all the previous ones we have organised. The number of associations and artists that are going to participate, both national and international, will show why it is the most important in Europe, because the 30th anniversary is an achievement that has not been reached by chance,” Donoso said.

