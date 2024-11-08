Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the race. SUR
Fuengirola makes a stand and hosts anti-gender violence event

The three-kilometre race will take place on Sunday 24 November, an initiative to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 8 November 2024, 10:15

Fuengirola town hall has announced the VIII ‘race against sexist violence' will take place on Sunday 24 November, an initiative to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (25 November).

The council has prepared an extensive programme of activities to raise awareness among the public of the problem gender violence causes and the importance of having all the possible tools available to end it. Among these initiatives is the celebration of this popular race, starting at 10am from the fairground.

"The three-kilometre race against sexist violence in Fuengirola is a way of working transversally with different municipal areas and in this case, with the departments of sports and education. It is an activity that is already an emblem in our municipality, because all the people of Fuengirola turn out to show their rejection of this violence against women, which currently continues to accumulate lurid figures in all its forms," explained social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao.

Registrations for the race can be made until 21 November on the Dorsalchip website, with a price of three euros for children up to 12 years old, and five euros for adults.

