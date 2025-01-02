Fuengirola makes ‘significant progress’ with implementation of intelligent traffic management system

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 2 January 2025, 19:14

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it made “significant progress” during 2024 with the implementation of an intelligent traffic management system, specifically, with the installation of a total of 148 cameras in different parts of the municipality that are monitored by the Local Police.

This system warns through direct messages when an accident occurs or if there is a traffic jam, information that allows measures to be taken to avoid possible traffic congestion, “especially during the summer season”.

Among the different initiatives involved in the projects launched in 2024, the council highlighted the installation of four smart pedestrian crossings in order to improve road safety.

“2024 has been an important year for the implementation of innovative measures put in place to respond to the residents of Fuengirola, always with a vision focused on safety, sustainability, accessibility and the efficiency of municipal resources,” mobility councillor Isabel González said.

She also pointed out that last year the council continued to promote public transport, used by three million passengers in 2024, which she said “shows that urban transport is working despite the inconveniences that have been arising".

“All buses in the municipal fleet are hybrids that help take care of our environment and reduce pollution. In addition, they are also equipped with defibrillators, which offer in cases of emergency help to those who need it. The buses incorporate technology that allows the passenger to use it in a more comfortable way," she explained.

"2025 is also going to be an important year for mobility in our municipality, in which we will work on two main axes: to continue creating more parking spaces and improving mobility and road safety," González added,