Fuengirola Local Police join forces with Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis

Fuengirola Local Police are collaborating with the Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis and ensure the safety of beachgoers. Both forces have already carried out several joint operations this summer to ensure that these personal watercraft do not enter the swimming area and to enforce regulations on the vessels themselves, such as the use of life jackets.

"We have some of the safest beaches in Spain, as highlighted by the organisation responsible for awarding the 'Blue Flags', which has recognised our lifeguard service as the best in the country. However, due to legal competencies, municipalities cannot act beyond the swimming area - that is, beyond the yellow buoy. That is why we have maintained constant contact with those who do operate in this coastal sector, namely the Guardia Civil. We are very satisfied with the level of cooperation we maintain with their officers and the results of our joint work," explained citizen security councillor José Luis Ponce.

In this regard, Ponce explained that this working relationship between the two forces is carried out with the Local Police providing logistical support on land to meet the needs of the Guardia Civil, as well as actively participating in surveillance alongside the lifeguard service and the drone vigilance team.

Similarly, the Local Police provide the Guardia Civil with a trailer to store seized jet skis if required, as well as the possibility of carrying out breathalyser tests if they believe an operator shows signs of intoxication.

Additionally, Guardia Civil officers regularly patrol the offshore line of Fuengirola’s coast to ensure that operators and owners comply with regulations.

During the most recent operation carried out a few days ago, eight jet skis were inspected, five of which were fined for entering the swimming area and three for not having up-to-date documentation.

"Once again, cooperation between security forces yields results for citizens and enhances the image of one of Fuengirola’s main attractions as a tourist destination: its beaches. Beyond legal competencies, our priority is citizen safety, and we work together to ensure that bureaucratic boundaries do not undermine this safety. We will continue to deepen this excellent relationship and collaboration to increasingly strengthen security along our coastline," Ponce concluded.