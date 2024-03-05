Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Javier Ojeda (l) and the town hall announce the talent competition. SUR
Fuengirola launches second musical talent contest to raise profile of female performers
Entertainment

Fuengirola launches second musical talent contest to raise profile of female performers

The winner will open the 2025 edition of Marenostrum Fuengirola, and also be invited to perform during Madrid’s Pride celebrations next year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 15:00

Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has announced that registration for the second Fulanita Fest has opened, and those wishing to participate in the initiative - a female talent contest - must register by 14 April.

Under the banner of the Andalusian Female Artists Exhibition, the three finalists will participate in a showcase that will take place in Fuengirola port on 23 May. The winner will open the 2025 edition of Marenostrum Fuengirola, and will also be invited to perform during Madrid’s Pride celebrations next year.

The objective of the initiative, which is co-organised by pop singer Javier Ojeda, is to help Andalusian artists to make a name for themselves in the “complicated world of music and give projection to their musical career”.

Around 30 female artists have already signed up for the competition, and those wishing to take part must send a demo of their music to muestra@fulanitafest.com

“I am very excited to be able to present this new edition after the success of the first event in 2023. I want to encourage last year's candidates to also present themselves again in this edition, since there was a high level of musicianship last year and the choice was difficult”, Ojeda said.

The rules of the competition can be consulted on www.funalitafest.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derelict Benalmádena hotel complex to be demolished after 16 years of abandonment
  2. 2 Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world, celebrates her 117th birthday in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga takes a tough stance over tourist rentals in the city
  4. 4 This is the 'water highway' that could put an end to the drought crisis in the northern part of Malaga province
  5. 5 This is the outlet in Malaga city offering Amazon returns that drop in price every day
  6. 6 Police in Spain bust gang that exported marijuana from Malaga to the UK and Netherlands
  7. 7 Man accused of falsely claiming his Maserati was stolen on Costa del Sol cleared of charges
  8. 8 Record-breaking 12,000-euro beef carcass destined for eastern strip of the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Wheat gluten steaks and lentil sausages: Malaga's first vegan 'butcher' opens
  10. 10 Major optical chain in Spain joins forces with charity to help find cure for Type 1 diabetes

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad