Fuengirola launches second musical talent contest to raise profile of female performers

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 15:00

Fuengirola town hall has announced that registration for the second Fulanita Fest has opened, and those wishing to participate in the initiative - a female talent contest - must register by 14 April.

Under the banner of the Andalusian Female Artists Exhibition, the three finalists will participate in a showcase that will take place in Fuengirola port on 23 May. The winner will open the 2025 edition of Marenostrum Fuengirola, and will also be invited to perform during Madrid’s Pride celebrations next year.

The objective of the initiative, which is co-organised by pop singer Javier Ojeda, is to help Andalusian artists to make a name for themselves in the “complicated world of music and give projection to their musical career”.

Around 30 female artists have already signed up for the competition, and those wishing to take part must send a demo of their music to muestra@fulanitafest.com

“I am very excited to be able to present this new edition after the success of the first event in 2023. I want to encourage last year's candidates to also present themselves again in this edition, since there was a high level of musicianship last year and the choice was difficult”, Ojeda said.

The rules of the competition can be consulted on www.funalitafest.com