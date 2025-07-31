Fuengirola launches kayaking trip that will offer new experiences to young people

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 31 July 2025, 21:32 Share

The youth department of Fuengirola town hall has organised a kayaking excursion to the beaches and waterfall of Maro near Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, aimed at people aged 16 to 35. The activity, with 50 places available, was announced on Thursday by youth councillor Isaac Vargas, who explained that it will take place on 28 August. Registration costs 20 euros, and can be made from Monday 4 August via the citizen card.

“Today we are presenting an initiative that aims to offer young people in Fuengirola alternative leisure opportunities so they can enjoy new experiences. In this case, it’s a kayaking route,” Vargas explained.

The cost of the activity includes return coach travel from Fuengirola (leaving at 9am and returning at 8pm), as well as the guided kayak tour, which will be led by specialist instructors.

“The activity will last approximately two and a half hours, during which we’ll enjoy one of the most famous coastal routes in Andalucía, with cliffs, caves, small coves and the impressive Maro waterfall, which is undoubtedly one of the most photographed spots in the area,” the councillor added.

Once the kayaking ends, the participants will have the rest of the day to enjoy the beach in Nerja.

Vargas said that the town hall remains “committed to offering outdoor activities that allow young people to discover some of the highlights of Malaga province”.