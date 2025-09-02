Fuengirola launches campaign to promote respect and harmony in grassroots football

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 10:21 Share

Fuengirola town hall has launched ‘Gradas en paz’ (peaceful stands), a campaign to promote respect and harmony in grassroots football. This initiative involves all the clubs in the municipality and was presented on Monday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and sports councillor Julio Rodríguez.

“Fuengirola embraces sport in all its forms. No one can deny that football is the most followed and most played, but also the one where the most conflicts arise. This is not just aimed at the children, but also their parents, because contrary to what one might think, the problems occur more in the stands. That is why, even though we have been working on this matter for some time, this year we have taken a further step and are launching this campaign. It is an initiative born to promote respect, coexistence and sportsmanship in local grassroots football,” explained Mula.

The campaign has two angles: firstly, the display of posters with a decalogue of good practices to prevent misconduct in sports facilities; and secondly, talks and training sessions delivered by sports psychologist Alba López, National Police officer, Ahmed Khiel Lamouis, and grassroots football referee, Raúl Tejero.

These sessions will take place at the three municipal football grounds throughout September. The sessions will last for approximately 45 minutes and are aimed at everyone directly or indirectly involved in grassroots football in the town.

The project seeks to eradicate insults and violent behaviour at football matches; raise awareness among families about their fundamental role as an example in the stands; foster respect for referees, opponents and coaches from an early age; provide emotional and educational tools to prevent conflict; and unify the message among clubs, coaches and public bodies.

“In short, we aim to prevent violent or inappropriate behaviour in the stands and encourage a healthy sporting culture, where families, coaches and players learn to live together under the values of fair play,” Mula said.