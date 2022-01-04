Fuengirola man who killed his mother and her cats admitted to psychiatric centre for 24 years Mentally ill man stabbed his mother 67 times with a kitchen knife in the Costa del Sol town

The Provincial Court in Malaga has ordered that a mentally ill man be admitted to a psychiatric centre for up to 24 years for the violent murder of his mother and her pet cats in 2018.

The man, 41, suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and at the time of the murder was not adhering to treatment, the court found on 3 January.

As a result, he will serve a minimum of 22 years and six months in a psychiatric centre for the murder of his mother and an additional two years for the crime of animal cruelty for killing her two cats. The defendant said he had no recollection of the crime but denied he had killed the pets who were found in a bathtub at the family home in Fuengirola that he shared with his mother and her partner.

On 6 May, 2018, the man killed his mother using a kitchen knife as the family were poised to move to a new house in Coín. At the time of the crime, the mother’s partner had taken a van to the new house while the mother stayed home to pack with her son.

During the trial, the defendant admitted he called the emergency services and the police and that his clothes were stained with blood.