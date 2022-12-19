Fuengirola invites residents to visit new municipal 'nerve centre' The new facility will be a 'comprehensive care centre' that will house departments such as Social Welfare, as well as several multipurpose rooms for workshops, training courses and other initiatives

Fuengirola town hall swung open the doors of its new Tenencia de Alcaldía (municipal building) to the public on Saturday during a special open day to demonstrate the services available at the new facility.

Situated in the El Boquetillo district, the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said the “extension” of the town hall will “bring the municipal administration closer to its neighbours”.

The new office will come into operation from Monday 9 January and will be a “comprehensive care centre” that will house departments such as Social Welfare, as well as several multipurpose rooms for workshops, training courses and other initiatives. The building also includes a 150-seat auditorium where events, exhibitions and concerts will be staged.

The new facility cost almost one million euros and has been co-financed by European funds of the Edusi Strategy 'Fuengirola + City' (80 per cent), while the rest has been financed by the municipal budget.

The mayor pointed out that the facility will be available for the use of the residents, who, she said, will be able to “present their projects, dreams or ideas”.

“Today we inaugurate this building in order to be even closer to you. Here, you will be able to carry out municipal procedures or make any query, request or claim. This new centre aims to be the true nerve centre of El Boquetillo, a meeting point for social groups that work to promote an even better environment,” Mula said.